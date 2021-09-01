Saira Banu Health Update: Veteran actor Saira Banu who is hospitalised after complaining of chest congestion, is currently under observation and responding to the treatment. Her close friend Faisal Farooqui updated a leading media about Saira Banu’s health. “There is nothing to worry about, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” shared Farooqui.Also Read - Saira Banu Hospitalised Due to Blood Pressure Issues, in ICU

Saira Banu is not keeping well these days and the reason is her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar's demise. Faisal said, "Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending".

Reacting to the reports stating that Saira Banu had a heart attack, he told the media, "Heart attack nahi tha, chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather. Teen din se woh hospital mein hain. Log toh kuch bhi bolenge, haqeeqat main bata raha hun. Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment".

Saira Banu’s husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away recently due to lung-related illness. The actor was 98 when he breathed his last at the same hospital where Saira is currently admitted. The popular veteran actor has been the most solid pillar of strength for her husband throughout his life. Saira was an extremely devoted wife and their love story is considered timeless.

Wishing for her a speedy recovery!