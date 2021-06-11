Mumbai: Soon after legendary actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from the hospital after he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, Saira Banu thanked everyone for praying for his good health. She expressed her happiness by saying: “Allah ka shukr hai Dilip saab ghar wapas aa gaye. I’m so happy today”. Dilip Kumar had a successful procedure on his lungs as he had water logging in his lungs. Saina Banu continued expressing her joy: “Jitna hum shukriya aada karein unn sabka jinhone Dilip saab ki tandursati ke liye duayein kari,woh kun hai. He has got back home. Now, we’ll continue to treat him with antibiotics because he had water logging in his lungs”. In her interview with GT, Saira Banu revealed it was a very crucial and critical time for Dilip saab. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Health Update by Madhur Bhandarkar: 'Saira ji Said we Should Pray For His Recovery'

The 98-year-old Bollywood icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital on Sunday, June 6 and was discharged on June 11. Thanking everyone for sending good wishes, Banu said: “Thanks to everyone, he has come out of it and is doing well now. God willing with all your prayers and good wishes, he’ll continue to do well at home as well”. Also Read - Dilip Kumar’s Health is Improving, Doctors Say ‘Breathlessness Problem Subdued But Still on Oxygen Support'

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

Dilip Kumar has worked in cult classics such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His wife Saira mentioned how they dealt with their health amid the ongoing pandemic

“Bahut hi mushkil tha. We’ve been very fortunate that people love him so much, and rallied around him as soon as they got to know about his health — from the doctors to his personal staff. They spent day and night taking care of him,” she continues, “I’m so grateful to the young boys. He has a staff of about five people who’re still rallying around him.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who visited Dilip Kumar in hospital, revealed he was stable. “I met Sairaji and she was very gracious to give me time. I was happy when I learned there that he was stable. I felt I must go and so I did. Sairaji asked that we should pray for her husband’s recovery,” Madhur Bhandarkar said in a conversation with ETimes.