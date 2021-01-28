Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest music video titled ‘Saiyaan Ji’ has become the most trending song on YouTube within 24 hours. The track is trending on number one and has fetched over 17 million views in just 24-hours. The song starts with Singh sitting on the throne as Nushrratt grooves to the song in a glamorous avatar in a Fort. From the fort, the song takes you to a beach covered with white sand. Also Read - Shocking: 11-Year-Old Boy Learns Hacking Tips From YouTube, Demands Rs 10 Crore Ransom From Father

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap and Nushrratt’s killer dance moves and her sultry look in the pool is setting the internet on fire. The song has been composed by Honey Singh and the lyrics have been penned down by the rapper along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati. Also Read - YouTube Suspends US President Donald Trump’s Channel for at Least Seven Days

Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Sets Big YouTube Record: Yash Starrer Gets Over 130 Million Views And 6.6 Likes

The 3-minute song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh. This is the first song of the rapper to release this year. Last year, he released five songs including LOCA, Moscow Mashuka, Billo Tu Agg Ae, First Kiss, and Jingle Bell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)



Previously Nushrratt has featured in two songs by Honey Singh. The first one is ‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ from the film Marjaavan and hit song ‘Care Ni Karda’ from her film Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)



Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be next seen in Hurdang helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. She also has Vishal Furia’s film Chhorii.