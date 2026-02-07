Saiyaara re-release: BIG update on Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday’s romantic film ahead of Valentine’s Day 2026

Home

Saiyaara re-release: BIG update on Aneet Padda, Ahaan Pandays romantic film ahead of Valentines Day 2026

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic blockbuster Saiyaara has been re-released during Valentine’s Week. Here are the details.

The film Saiyaara was released last year and became a massive box office success, generating widespread buzz. It is a musical romantic film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. Now, the film is set for a re-release in theaters. Find out when audiences will be able to watch it again.

Will Saiyaara return to theatres?

The film has been re-released during Valentine’s Week. While Yash Raj Films, the makers of Saiyaara, have not officially announced the re-release yet, showtimes have already started appearing on BookMyShow. This strongly suggests that Saiyaara will return to the big screen during Valentine’s Week. The film will be screened in theaters across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune.

Saiyaara is 2025’s blockbuster movie

Saiyaara proved to be a big hit after its release in July last year. The romantic drama earned around Rs 577 crore worldwide. Both lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became stars overnight. Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet played a lead role for the first time in this film. She was previously seen in Kajol’s film Salaam Venky.

What is the story of Saiyaara?

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish, a struggling musician, who falls in love with Vani Batra, an aspiring journalist and poet. Their relationship goes through many ups and downs, and how they overcome these challenges forms the core of the film’s story. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, especially for the chemistry between the lead actors.

