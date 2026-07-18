Saiyaara turns One: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda return to iconic Wembley Stadium, launch special vinyl edition

Wembley Stadium holds a special place in the Saiyaara's story where Krish Kapoor aka Ahaan Panday recognises Vaani Batra aka Aneet Padda.

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Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

One year after Saiyaara became a box office sensation, the film’s lead stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, returned to one of its most memorable locations—London’s Wembley Stadium—to celebrate the occasion. To mark the film’s first anniversary, Yash Raj Films unveiled an exclusive Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans a special keepsake of the blockbuster’s unforgettable music and dialogues. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest success stories in recent years. The romantic drama earned over Rs 580 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema. It also transformed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight stars, with fans affectionately calling the duo “Ahneet.”

Wembley Stadium holds a special place in the film’s story. It is where Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday, recognises Vaani Batra through her eyes on the giant stadium screen. The emotional climax also sees the two characters reunite during a concert at the iconic venue, making it the perfect location for the anniversary celebration.

The newly launched 2-disc Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP captures the complete musical journey of Saiyaara. The first disc features all nine songs from the blockbuster soundtrack, while the second includes 25 tracks—comprising 16 original background score pieces and nine memorable dialogues from the film.

With the special anniversary celebration at Wembley, YRF has given fans another reason to relive the romance, music and emotions that made Saiyaara one of the most-loved films of the year.

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The Collector’s Pack has been thoughtfully designed as a collectible as it also includes a specially curated Saiyaara Diary, featuring heartfelt notes from Akshaye Widhani, Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Raj Shekhar, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon and John Stewart Eduri. Completing the collector’s experience are an exclusive ink pen reminiscent of Vaani’s notebook from Saiyaara and two specially designed Saiyaara bookmarks of Krish and Vaani.

Speaking about the launch, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani says, “Saiyaara was a deeply personal film for us because it marked our return to romance, a genre that has always defined YRF and inspired some of our most sweeping love stories. We wanted to deliver not just a film but also a music album that is timeless in this genre and I have to thank Mohit Suri for delivering this in spades. As we celebrate Saiyaara’s first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans and music lovers the ultimate Saiyaara listening experience through its music, it’s sounds and its dialogues. We wanted to create something that they could own, revisit and treasure for years to come, a definitive keepsake that preserves the complete emotional journey of Saiyaara.”

Director Mohit Suri said, “Music is the soul of any love story – be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs. I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music. Vaani said “The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!“ And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love! That’s why this LP isn’t just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it.”