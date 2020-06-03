Bollywood musician Wajid Khan’s death came as a shock to the entire film industry who remembered the talented musician because of his astounding work and his hearty laugh. His chemistry with Sajid Khan, his brother, was unparalleled and they were totally inseparable. A video clip of late Wajid Khan playing piano on his phone while sitting on a hospital bed was shared by Sajid on Wednesday. Also Read - ‘Waiting Till I Meet You Again’: Wajid Khan’s Emotional Tweet For His Father Goes Viral

Sajid pays tribute to his brother and writes about his love for music. The video shared by him features Wajid Khan sitting comfortably on the hospital bed and playing piano on a piano app on his phone. The late actor is passing his time in the hospital. Sajid wrote a beautiful message and expressed his love for his late beloved brother, “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.” Also Read - Wajid Khan's Mother Razina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Watch this bittersweet video here:

Wajid Khan died of kidney failure at the Suvarna hospital in Mumbai on June 1, 2020. He was believed to be suffering from COVID-19 as well. The musician had got angioplasty done in 2018 after his arteries got blocked. He was admitted to the hospital for the last two months and also underwent a kidney replacement surgery.

Wajid Khan was also a part of various reality shows where he mentored many young singers and musicians. His last composition in Bollywood was for Salman Khan. He helped the actor in composing Bhai Bhai song that released in May.