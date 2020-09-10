Indian Model and actor Paula in a shocking statement accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her when she was just 17. In a long Instagram post, she penned down straight from the heart that she too wanted to accuse Sajid Khan during #MeToo Movement in 2018, but couldn’t dare to speak because she wanted to earn for her family. In the post shared by Paula on Wednesday, first of all, she captioned, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!” Also Read - Akshay Kumar on #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan: If he is Acquitted, I'll Work With Him

Paula started the note by writing that during the #MeToo movement she kept quiet because of her family and now when she doesn't have them with her, she wanted to speak. She dared to tell the public that she was sexually harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. Paula said that the filmmaker spoke dirty and tried to touch her. He asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull.

The statement on the Instagram post read: "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)."

She added, “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie (sic).”

Paula concluded, “God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for ant pity party. It’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These Bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!”



In 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and a journalist. The makers of Housefull 4 then decided to drop his name as a director.