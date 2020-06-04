On June 1, Bollywood’s musician Wajid Khan breathed his last at Suvarna hospital in Mumbai. He died of kidney failure and was believed to be suffering from COVID-19 as well. The musician had got angioplasty done in 2018 after his arteries got blocked. He was admitted to the hospital for the last two months and also underwent a kidney replacement surgery. Also Read - Sajid Khan Shares Unseen Video of Wajid Khan From Hospital Playing Piano on Phone - Watch

Wajid’s brother Sajid Khan on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a eulogy for him with a throwback photo in memory of his late brother. The emotional, heart-touching heavy words are giving us goosebumps and can make you cry. In the caption, he wrote, “Mere jaaan mera Imaan yes mere Shaan tujhpe mere zindagi quarban my bhaijaan :: ppl will see u in me, my brother, always ur way I’ll walk:: miss u very much ma bro Wajid”. In another post he wrote, “I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. #loveyoubrother My Jannat ka rockstar.” Also Read - ‘Waiting Till I Meet You Again’: Wajid Khan’s Emotional Tweet For His Father Goes Viral

Have a look:



On Wednesday, Sajid had shared an unseen video of Wajid from hospital where he was passing time playing piano on his phone. He wrote, “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.”

Wajid Khan’s last composition in Bollywood was for Salman Khan. He helped the actor in composing Bhai Bhai song that released in May.