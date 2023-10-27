Home

Entertainment

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video: This Suspense Drama Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video: This Suspense Drama Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

An absolute must watch- it is a film about a missing girl that becomes a massive unraveling of everyone's point of view, biases and more!

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video: This Suspense Drama Will Send Shivers Down the Spine!

Movie – Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Director – Mikhil Musale

Produced by – Maddock Films

Cast – Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Shruti Vyas, Sumeet Vyas, Sneha Raikar, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Rashmi Agdekar

Stars – 4

Trending Now

Ever since the trailer of the film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ was released, everybody was talking about the film. In a world of social media, where every other day a video goes viral, a film on that subject caught the attention of the audience and we must say it truely lived upto the expectations. This suspense drama is thought provoking and will definitely send chills down the spine.

You may like to read

An absolute must watch- it is a film about a missing girl that becomes a massive unraveling of everyone’s point of view , biases, and ingrained controlling issues.

Radhika Madan plays the role of Sajini Shinde who is a teacher in a school. She belongs to a normal rooted Maharashtrian family. She is soon going to get married to a guy who works in an IT Firm. Her normal life takes a turn when she goes for a school trip abroad. Here one day post her work, she is invited for drinks and she ends up drinking too much alcohol, post which somebody shoots a video of her dancing with malestrippers in a club.

This video is then shared on the social media which becomes viral and Sajini transforms into the thrilling component everywhere – an educator raising a ruckus around town floor with strippers.

This does not go well with Sajini’s partner, family, companions, and colleagues and she faces backlash from all of them resulting in her taking a very strong step. Radhika’s portrayal of Sajini’s distress, misery and torture is heart wrenching. She is superlative in the film.

Nimrat Kaur enters as the Chief Investigative Officer who has been given the responsibility to solve the case. She is clever, dangerously sharp and doesn’t have faith in anyone, including Sajini’s chief, colleagues, life partner, and family. She disentangles this entire spoiled and firmly established age-old reasoning, where everybody is putting on a veil of ethical quality. Nimrat is superbly impressive in her role.

The supporting cast of the film has definitely added to the story. Chinmay Mandlekar adds humor to the story. Soham Majumdar as Sajini’s fiance makes you hate him. Bhagyashree as the head of the school is so good , we want to see more of her in the films now. Subodh Bhave as Sajini’s father will catch your attention.

Director Mikhil Musale deserves a special mention for bringing a fantastic film to the audience. What a gripping and well knitted screenplay ! The film is a crime thriller which also leaves you with a message.

A Maddock Films production, Dinesh Vijan presents Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, directed by Mikhil Musale. The film stars Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles with

Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Chinmay Mandlekar, Soham Majumdar, Shashank Shinde and Sumeet Vyas playing pivotal roles.

Don’t miss out on this one. Definitely a worthy watch !

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.