Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Returns: The popular Indian TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which was created by Ekta Kapoor, was one of the most liked serials. The TV show was widely regarded as one of the most recognizable TV programs with its distinctive plot. The Star Plus show captivated viewers for 8 years from October 16, 2000, until October 9, 2008. And now is the moment for the audience to revisit the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii era.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

Actor Sakshi Tanwar starred show is soon making a comeback to your television screens after nearly 14 years. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii‘s launch date and timing were shared by Star Plus on their social media handle. The caption read, “Ghar ghar se judi ek kahani, ab phir dikhegi har ghar mein! #KahaaniGharGharKii, shuru ho raha hai phirse. 2nd August se, dopeher 3:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par.” Also Read - Birthday Special: As Ekta Kapoor Turns 47, Take A Look At Some Of Her Most Loved Films & Iconic TV Shows

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Makes a Comeback on Star Plus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Also Read - Lock Upp Winner to Get an Exclusive Contract For Ekta Kapoor's Next TV Show?

Balaji Telefilms would treat viewers by launching a new season of this popular TV show. It will be interesting to watch a whole, action-packed drama series enthral people all over again. TV actor Sakshi Tanwar, who portrayed Parvati Agarwal, enamoured the audience with her simplicity and charm.

About Popular TV Show – Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii:

Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Shweta Kawatraa, among others, appeared in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The program portrayed the world of a Marwadi joint family, in which Parvati would make the perfect daughter-in-law and Om would make the perfect son. The program addressed domestic chores and minor disputes, but it also demonstrated how one must occasionally defy family members in order to uphold moral principles.

Watch this space for more updates!