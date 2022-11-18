Salaam Venky Actor Vishal Jethwa Talks About Working With Kajol: ‘I Am One of The Lucky Actors…’

Vishal Jethwa, who essayed the role of Venky in Salaam Venky, shared his working experience with Kajol.

Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 fame is back with his second film! Jethwa will act as Venkatesh, in Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol and directed by Revathy. Salaam Venky features Jethwa as Venkatesh, a patient who survived Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative disease, upturning doctor’s predictions of his survival chances, and making an impact in the Indian legal system around organ donation.





Speaking about the film, he said, “I was very excited to hear that I could get a chance to work with Kajol ma’am. When I went in for the narration, I was moved to see just how emotional our writer got while telling us the story. I am very close to my mother. When I realised that this is a mother-son story about surviving against impossible odds, I was immediately on board. It is a chance to portray another side of my persona in this role.”

He further added. “I am one of the lucky actors to have had a chance to work with both Ma’am and Kajol Ma’am, contemporaries and cinema legends in their own right. I consider this a stroke of good luck and I am very happy to have got an opportunity to showcase my acting mettle in front of such talented actresses.”