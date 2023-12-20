Home

Salaar Advance Booking: BookMyShow And Paytm Crash as Prabhas’ Fans Create Massive Traffic For Tickets – Reports

Salaar bookings in advance have begun in full force, and they are wreaking havoc on online ticketing services. Apps such as PayTM and BookMyShow, have allegedly crashed - Check detailed reports!

Salaar Advance Booking: This Christmas season is getting bigger and better for movie buffs and industry insiders – Why? Ask Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans! With over Rs 1,000 crores on the line, Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas’ Salaar and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will square off in front of enormous expectations. Movie enthusiasts and analysts are awaiting the most anticipated box office conflict. Salaar will launch in theatres the next day, on December 22, while Dunki is getting ready for its massive global theatrical debut on December 21.

Prabhas’ Salaar Advance Booking: BookMyShow And Paytm Reports

As moviegoers rushed online to get tickets for the Prabhas film ‘Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire,’ online ticketing services such as BookMyShow and Paytm collapsed in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The film has already generated massive buzz around it following intense action scenes starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It was obvious that it was because of the enormous demand for Salaar tickets, even if they did not say so directly. The app crashed after a long time. Some say that this kind of thing only happened for a Prabhas movie after Baahubali 2. The number of tickets sold before the site went down is seen in screenshots that Prabhas’ supporters have shared.

BookMyShow And Paytm Crash:

Book my show crashed due to Rebel army mass Rampage 🥵🥵 These things only possible for Rebel army 🥵💯 #Salaar #Prabhas #SalaarAdvanceBooking #SalaarNizamBookings pic.twitter.com/Z6umbnLBgf — Bengaluru Rebel ™ (@RebelTweetzz) December 19, 2023

Prabhas Craze Peaks With Salaar: Part One Ceasefire

Following the historic Baahubali franchise’s pan-Indian triumph, Prabhas’s fame skyrocketed. Furthermore, Salaar‘s buzz has gotten to an unprecedented height due to its KGF helmer Prashanth Neel directing the movie.

‘Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire,’ which is produced by Hombale Films, received a significant boost when the Telangana government approved 1 AM and 4 AM showing at a few theatres. The 2hr 52m long film centres on two friends who become fierce rivals: Deva and Vardha portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy are also featured in Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

