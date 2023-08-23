Home

Salaar Advance Booking Report: Prabhas’ Film Set For Humongous Opening in US, Never-Seen-Before Trends Emerge 36 Days Before Release

Prabhas' Salaar has got over a month for release and its advance booking is already creating a stir in the US market. The latest data shows extraordinary craze among fans overseas.

Salaar Advance Booking Report from the US

Salaar goes crazy with advance bookings in the US: Salaar might have 36 days left for release but the fans know no bounds when it comes to showing love to their favourite superstar. The Prabhas starrer opened its advance bookings in the US yesterday (Tuesday) and recorded amazing sales within a few hours. As per many trade reports, the Prashanth Neel directorial crossed $100,000 already at the USA Box Office with its advanced sales.

Highlights Salaar to release on September 28 but the advance booking has begun in the US

Salaar advance booking report is fantastic with 36 days still up left for release

Prabhas to create a Box Office storm in the US with Salaar opening day

Salaar collected around Rs 83.07 lakh from the ticket sales within a few hours. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, as of 8 am on Tuesday morning, around 4500 tickets worth Rs 129K from 363 shows in 141 locations were sold and the number is already going to go up.

Salaar is looking at the widest release in the US. It will be released in over 1979 locations, including around 315 Cinemark theatres which is the biggest release for an Indian film ever. While the film is very well likely to perform beyond expectations, it is projected to score at least over $1.5 million from the premiere shows alone in the US. With his kind of buzz, Salaar is expected to record the highest pre-sales business for any Indian movie ever. And if the film receives positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, we will see these expectations converting into solid Box Office numbers.

Can Salaar Surpass Adipurush’s Opening Day at Box Office Worldwide?

Another challenge for Salaar would be to surpass Adipurush’s opening day business at the worldwide Box Office, The film collected Rs 95 crore nett in India and Rs 133 crore worldwide on its first day. It will be interesting to see how Prabhas ends up beating its own Box Office record set earlier this year.

What are your expectations with the film’s Box Office opening day numbers? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar release and advance booking reports!

