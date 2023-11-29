Home

Entertainment

Salaar And KGF Are Different, Director Prashanth Neel Says ‘Audience Should Not Expect…’

Salaar And KGF Are Different, Director Prashanth Neel Says ‘Audience Should Not Expect…’

Director Prashant Neel on Salaar and KGF's difference: 'Audiences should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own'

Salaar And KGF Are Different, Director Prashanth Neel Says 'Audience Should Not Expect...'

Salaar Part 1 Release: In a highly anticipated clash at the box office, Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is set to release on December 22, promising an intense gangster drama. Director Prashanth Neel, known for his work on the successful KGF franchise, shared insights into the film’s world and narrative in a recent interview. Neel highlighted that Salaar revolves around the journey of two friends-turned-arch enemies, with friendship being the emotional core of the story. He distinguished it from his earlier works like the acclaimed KGF series.

Trending Now

“Salaar is a story of two friends, who become the biggest enemies. Friendship is the core emotion of Salaar. We are telling half the story in Salaar: Part One: Cease Fire. We are going to show this journey of friends over the course of two films. The audience will get a glimpse of the world that we have created in the Salaar Trailer, which drops on December 1”, Prashant Neel told Pinkvilla.

You may like to read

Prashant further added how Salaar will be different from the KGF films. He said, “Both are different stories, different emotions with different styles of story-telling. Audiences should not expect another KGF from Salaar – Salaar is a world of its own, it has its own emotions and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself. Cinema is the most consumable storytelling format in India today. All that we intend to do is a story with Salaar.”

Prashant Neel revealed that the trailer for Salaar is scheduled to drop on December 1, offering a sneak peek into the gripping tale. The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu, and is backed by Hombale Films.

At the box office window, Salaar will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both the films will be released on December 22, 2023. The clash has stirred curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike, as these two diverse films promise unique narratives and star-studded casts. Both Salaar and Dunki are generating immense buzz and anticipation, making it a highly anticipated event in the industry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.