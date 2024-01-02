Home

Salaar Beats Jailer at Indian Box Office in 11 Days, Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Film of 2023

Prabhas starrer Salaar: CeaseFire has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial beats Jailer to crawl up on the list.

Salaar Beats Jailer at Box Office: Salaar is creating new records even in its second week at the Box Office. The Prabhas starrer is looking at walking past all the biggies from the South released in the last year. The film is running at around Rs 365 crore nett after its 11 days and is looking at achieving Rs 400 crore nett by the end of this weekend.

Salaar: CeaseFire has made another terrific record at the domestic Box Office. The film has beaten Jailer and Leo to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year in India. The Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 348 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic ticket window. Salaar, in 11 days, has gone past this number, with Rs 361.62 crore nett after its Monday collection, as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk.

Check The 12-day Box Office Breakup of Salaar – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.6 crore

Thursday: Rs 12.1 crore

Friday: Rs 9.62 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.1 crore

Monday: Rs 16.35 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.05 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 364.6 crore

Salaar now stands behind the Bollywood biggies on the list as the biggest South entertainer of the year. Jawan tops the list with a whopping Rs 640.25 crore.

Check The List of Top 5 Indian Films of 2023

Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore Animal: Rs 546.25 crore Pathaan: Rs 540.10 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.70 crore Salaar: Rs 361.60 crore

Salaar has also emerged as the third highest-grossing film for Prabhas. It is the biggest film for the actor in a long time, after the stupendous success of Baahubali 2 in 2017. The film continues to enjoy its dream run at the Box Office both domestically and worldwide. The film is running beyond Rs 600 crore globally. After 11 days, it stands at a staggering Rs 644.80 crore gross with the Indian gross of Rs 495.30 crore.

It will be interesting to see where Salaar ends its run at the ticket window. Will it be able to beat Gadar 2 in the long run? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Prabhas’ film!

