Home

Entertainment

Salaar Beats Jawan’s Advance Booking Collection: Prabhas’ Film Earns Rs 100 Crore More Than SRK’s Movie

Salaar Beats Jawan’s Advance Booking Collection: Prabhas’ Film Earns Rs 100 Crore More Than SRK’s Movie

Salaar beats Jawan in terms of advance bookings as Prabhas' film is reportedly sold for a whopping amount in comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Salaar Beats Jawan's Advance Booking Collection Prabhas' Film Sold For Rs 100 Crore More Than SRK’s Movie

Prabhas’ one of the most anticipated movies of the year Salaar was about to release on September 28, however, due to some technicalities, the film got postponed. A recent statement by the makers mentioned the reason behind the delay and that is ‘unforeseen circumstances’. However, there is good news for the makers the film has collected a whopping amount by selling the digital and satellite rights. As per the reports, Star TV has secured satellite rights for Salaar at a bumper price in all languages.

Trending Now

For the unversed, Salaar is not in cinemas yet, however, the non-theatrical rights were sold before the film’s release. Bollywood Hungama‘s report suggests, “Salaar’s satellite rights have been bagged by Star TV for a record price. The television network has secured the rights to all 5 languages in which Salaar will be released – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.”

You may like to read

Salaar gets a whopping amount before the film release

Salaar’s digital rights have been acquired by Netflix for all five languages, also setting a record in terms of the amount paid. It’s a whopping Rs 350 crore that Salaar makers have earned by selling their movie rights. The source added, “Netflix has acquired the digital rights of all 5 languages. Again, the price paid by the streaming giant is a record one. Though it’s not known how much Star TV and Netflix paid individually, it is learnt that Salaar’s makers have earned a whopping Rs. 350 cr through the sale of their satellite, digital and also audio rights”.

Prabhas’ Salaar Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Terms of Advance Booking

If we check both the movies’ advance booking collections, Salaar is on top as the film has received Rs 350 crore from selling the satellite and digital rights. OTT rights of Jawan have been sold to Netflix for a staggering amount of Rs 250 crore. Yes, it’s less if compared with Salaar, but still a big amount for Shah Rukh Khan’s movie.

An official announcement is expected from both the filmmakers of Salaar and Jawan on selling the non-theatrical rights.

Salaar Movie Star Cast:

Prabhas Prithviraj Sukumaran Shruti Haasan Jagapathi Babu Tinnu Anand

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES