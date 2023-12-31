Home

Entertainment

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 09: Prabhas-Starrer Inches Near Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide – Check Detailed Report Here

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 09: Prabhas-Starrer Inches Near Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide – Check Detailed Report Here

Prabhas's movie 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' is making waves at the Box Office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed ₹329.62 crore net in India. Preliminary estimates for the film's ninth-day collection suggest earnings of ₹12.50 crore.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 9

Prbhas-starrer Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire has been making noise at the box office ever since it was released. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the movie made a bumper opening on the day with Rs 95 crore. Now, on day 9 of the film’s release, reports by Sacnilk.com claim that the movie has collected ₹329.62 crore net in India. Regarding the ninth-day earnings of the movie, preliminary estimates indicate a collection of ₹12.50 crore. The report additionally mentions that on December 30, 2023, Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 achieved an overall occupancy of 38.01 per cent in the Telugu language and 22.84 per cent in Hindi.

Trending Now

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X on December 30, 2023, and said that the movie has collected overall Rs 550 crores globally during its 8-day run in theatres. Looking at the growth, the movie is expected to cross the ₹600 crore mark globally. With Salaar’s release, the film marks the collaboration between two powerful names in the south cinema – Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Salaar marks the first time when both the director and the superstar have collaborated together.

You may like to read



In the film, Prabhas takes on the lead role of Salaar, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The production of the movie was handled by Vijay Kiragandur through Hombale Films. Prabhas-starrer witnessed a clash. While Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial, Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, Prabhas-starrer went out at theaters on December 22, 2023.

While talking about Prabhas’ work front, the actor is all set to enthral his fans with his new avatar in director Maruthi’s upcoming film. Director Maruthi thrilled fans on Friday by sharing exciting news on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), along with a poster. A captivating pre-look poster featuring a striking shadow of Prabhas was revealed to tantalize fans. The first look and title will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.