Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1 Biggest Record: Prabhas Scores Mass Hysteria With Rs 100 Crore Plus Opening, First For an Indian Actor

Salaar: CeaseFire makes grand looks grander with its business on the opening day. The Prabhas starrer is expected to be the biggest opener of the year and the biggest ever in a long time for Prabhas.

Salaar box office collection day 1: Salaar: CeaseFire makes numbers look like mere numbers at the Box Office. The Prabhas-fronted film has seen a crazy frenzy in theatres today. So much so that the opening day collection is beyond all the predictions and imaginations. The Prashanth Neel directorial seems to be on a record-breaking spree, from its first day itself. The film might just end up recording a whopping Rs 100 crore plus opening at the domestic Box Office. Did anyone see this coming?

Salaar was released on Friday, December 22 and made things grander at the ticket window. The film closed its advance booking for the first day at Rs 48.94 crore gross by selling 22.38 lakh tickets. However, as the ticket counters opened on Friday, the spot-bookings turned the world upside down and almost all the theatres in the Telugu states took out their houseful boards. Salaar, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is projected to score Rs 70 crore gross in the AP-TG market alone, with a total of Rs 95 crore nett all over India. The last time this kind of craze was witnessed in the market, Prabhas was the one leading from the front with Saaho. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the average occupancy in the AP-TG market for Salaar is 90 per cent.

With this kind of business, Prabhas is heading to write history in his name. He is going to be the first Indian actor with four Rs 100 crore gross openers to his name – Baahubali 2, Saaho and Adipurush. The other actors who have enjoyed the opening of this magnitude are Ram Charan and Jr NTR who did it with RRR, and Yash who did it with KGF 2 – another Prashanth Neel directorial.

Salaar seems to be establishing Prabhas’ position as the legit pan-India superstar. He looks as invincible as he’s shown in the film. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office on Salaar!

