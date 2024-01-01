Home

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 10: New Year Weekend Fails to Help Prabhas’ Film, Numbers Drop Drastically on Second Sunday – Check Detailed Analysis

Salaar: CeaseFire finished its second weekend at the Box Office. he overall India collections look decent but the second Sunday didn't bring any better numbers for the Prabhas starrer.

Salaar box office collection day 10 update

Salaar box office latest update: Salaar ended its second weekend at the Box Office, nearing Rs 350 crore nett in India. The Prabhas starrer is moving towards achieving a figure of Rs 500 crore in its overall run at the domestic Box Office and it will be interesting to see if it manages to do that. Before that, the film managed to stay sailing in its second weekend which was also the New Year’s weekend and was expected to see some growth in the numbers.

On its second Friday, the film collected Rs 9.62 crore nett and the collections grew on Saturday with Rs 12.55 crore. However, Sunday, despite seeing the growth, didn’t add up much to the overall figure and finished the day between Rs 14-15 crore nett, taking Salaar‘s total of 10 days to around Rs 340 crore.

Check The 10-Day Box Office Breakup of Salaar: CeaseFire in India – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.6 crore

Thursday: Rs 12.1 crore

Friday: Rs 9.62 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore

Total: Rs 344.67 crore

On the worldwide level, though, Salaar has raked in good business and has become the third film starring Prabhas to have breached the Rs 500 crore benchmark. The film achieved the feat on its ninth day after grossing around Rs 390 crore domestically and around Rs 115 crore from the overseas market to take the global collection to around Rs 505 crore in nine days.

Salaar, also starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles, is the seventh Indian film and the first Telugu film of 2023 to surpass this staggering figure at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The List of Indian Films of 2023 in The Rs 500 Crore Club Worldwide:

Pathaan: Rs 1055 crore Jailer: Rs 604.5 crore Gadar 2: Rs 686 crore Jawan: Rs 1160 crore Leo: Rs 605.9 crore Animal: Rs 888 crore Salaar: Rs 505 crore (running)

Interestingly, Salaar: Ceasefire might just end up becoming the second-highest-grossing film for Prabhas at the worldwide Box Office by beating Baahubali: The Beginning which was released in 2015. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 650 crore globally and Salaar might just be able to go past this in its lifetime run. Another record is on its way then! What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar: CeaseFire!

