Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas’ Film Shows Major Drop On Second Tuesday, Collects Rs 7.50 Crore – Check Full Analysis

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' Actioner Witnessed a Significant Decline, Earned Rs 7.50 Crore on Second Tuesday- Check The Detailed Report

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Since its global release on December 22, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been a force to reckon with, showcasing the prowess of director Prashanth Neel and the star power of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The mega-budget entertainer raced towards an astounding worldwide collection of Rs 650 crore, mesmerising audiences across five languages. However, the film encountered a significant drop in collections on January 2, marking its first notable decline at the box office. Despite this dip, Salaar has maintained its momentum and is anticipated to continue its theatrical run till Pongal/Sankranti, leveraging the absence of major competing releases in multiple languages.

Salaar’s Box Office Collection Figures:

With an early estimated collection of Rs 7.50 crore on January 2, the 12-day cumulative earnings for Salaar stands at an impressive Rs 369.42 crore in India alone. The Telugu version recorded a 20.15% occupancy, showcasing sustained viewer interest. Led by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar boasts an ensemble cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, and Sriya Reddy, delivering impactful performances that contributed to the film’s success.

While Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire captivates audiences, the buzz surrounding its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, is building anticipation. Fans await further details about the shooting and narrative arc of this much-awaited continuation.

Salaar has made another terrific record at the domestic Box Office on Monday. The film has beaten Jailer and Leo to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year in India. The Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs 348 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic ticket window. Salaar, in 11 days, has gone past this number, with Rs 361.62 crore nett after its Monday collection, as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk. It is the biggest film for the actor in a long time, after the stupendous success of Baahubali 2 in 2017.

Produced by Hombale Films on a staggering budget of Rs 400 crore, Salaar has showcased grandeur, cementing its place as a cinematic spectacle. The film continues to make waves in the box office ocean, blending action-packed storytelling, stellar performances, and a compelling narrative, securing its spot as a monumental success in contemporary cinema.

