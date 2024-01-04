Home

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 14: Prabhas-Starrer Continues to Stay Strong, Inches Towards Rs 400 Crore Mark in India

Salaar had already set unprecedented records at the box office. The movie has now reached a milestone by exceeding the Nizam collection of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' thereby surpassing the previous record held by Prabhas

Salaar Box Office Collection

Prabhas is making noise at the box office and the reason is his recent release Salaar. The film which was released on December 22, 2023, had minted a whooping of more than Rs. 650 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. The movie had already shattered all records at the box office. As the film continues to shatter records, it has achieved another milestone by surpassing the Nizam collection of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,‘ thereby breaking the record previously held by Prabhas.

With the success of Salaar, Prabhas has already cemented himself as a dominating force in the theatres. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film is expected to generate around Rs 2.8 crore on Thursday, bringing its total domestic collection to over Rs 376 crore. On the other hand, as per details shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Prabhas-starrer has already 650 crore mark worldwide. With this, the movie stands as the Third Telugu film following Baahubali 2 and RRR. While RRR garnered a massive Rs 1230 crore, Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 minted Rs 1788 crore worldwide.

Take a look at the post here:

Vijay Kiragandur, the producer at Hombale Films, has officially announced that the sequel to Salaar is scheduled for a theatrical release by the conclusion of 2025. During a recent interview, Producer Vijay Kiragandur discussed the upcoming Salaar 2. He said, “The script of Salaar 2 is ready, and we will start the film any time. Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible, and even Prashanth wants to do it. We have been speaking about Salaar 2, and our discussion in the last 2 to 3 days was to make the film in the next 15 months. We will definitely release Salaar 2 in 2025, which is about 18 months from now.”

About Salaar

The plot of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire revolves around a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on another criminal gang. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Further, the film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Meanwhile, Salaar witnessed a theatre clash with SRK’s Dunki. While Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, Salaar hit the big screens on December 22, 2024. SRK-starrer is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

