Salaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Dip, Earns Rs 55 Crore – Check Detailed Report Here

Salaar Box Office Collection: On Day 2 of the Prabhas-starrer release, the film recorded a massive dip among the audience. The movie failed to bring the audience to the big screens.

Salaar failed to draw audience to the big screens on day 2 of its release.

Salaar Box Office Collection: Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘ created hysteria on day 1 of its release after the film received a record-shattering opening at the box office. The film on day 1 minted a whopping Rs 95 crore. However, day 2 of the movie didn’t seem to do well at the theatres. According to a report by Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs 55 crore (early estimates) on Saturday. With this, the total of the films in India now stands at Rs 145.70 crores.

Notably, Prashanth Neel’s film has turned out to be the biggest opening for an Indian film this year. As a result, the movie has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan‘ and ‘Pathan,’ Vijay’s ‘Leo,’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer.’ On the other hand, Salaar garnered Rs 179 crore globally, significantly higher than the Rs 140 crore that Prabhas’ infamous flop, ‘Adipurush.’

Prabhas’ return to the silver screen in ‘Salaar‘ is receiving widespread acclaim from fans and moviegoers alike. The film also signifies the monumental collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, marking their first venture together to deliver a colossal, action-packed cinematic spectacle. Given the popularity of Prabhas among his fans, it is expected that the film will cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Salaar witnessed a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki.’ While ‘Dunki‘ was released on December 21, 2023, Salaar hit theatres on December 22, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s film struggled to bring the audience to the cinema halls on days 1 and 2, whereas Salaar had a bumper opening on day 1 as it garnered Rs 95 crore on its opening day.

About ‘Salaar‘

According to reports, Salaar will be released in two parts. While part 1, which is called ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ has already been released, part 2 of the film titled ‘Shouryaanga Parvam‘ will also be released on the big screens.

In ‘Salaar,’ Prabhas portrays the character of Deva/Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu is featured as Rajamannar, and Shruti Haasan plays the character Aadya. The film has been released in various languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.