Home

Entertainment

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ Actioner is a Huge Hit, Becomes Fastest Film to Reach Rs 400 Crore Mark

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ Actioner is a Huge Hit, Becomes Fastest Film to Reach Rs 400 Crore Mark

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Actor Prabhas is Back With a Bang, The Actioner Becomes Fastest Film to Reach Rs 400 Crore Mark. Here's The Detailed Report!

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Prabhas' Actioner is a Huge Hit, Becomes Fastest Film to Reach Rs 400 Crore Mark

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas starrer Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is continuously making waves at the box office. The audience is giving a lot of appreciation to this action-packed film. The audience loves the gripping narrative, storyline, dynamic performances, and impressive technical elements. Netizens can’t stop praising Salaar’s suspense and intensity with emotions. Besides Prabhas, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in important roles. Salaar movie was off to a flying start at the box office and in just three days, it has collected more than Rs 208 crore (India net, including South Indian languages).

Trending Now

Salaar Day-Wise Breakup of Box Office India Collection

Salaar has already become the biggest blockbuster of the year. As reported by Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that the film earned Rs 95 crore in India on its opening day across all languages. Prabhas’ film earned the most in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions where it collected Rs 70 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 88.93% in Telugu areas. It also performed well in Karnataka and Kerala where it recorded an opening day box office of Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

You may like to read

On day 2, Salaar earned Rs 56.35 crore from all the languages, maximum from Telugu i.e. Rs 35 crore. On day 3, as per the early estimates, the film has collected Rs 61 crore. The movie’s multi-language release, being dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil alongside its original Telugu version, has significantly contributed to its wide appeal across India, making it a pan-Indian success.

Salaar Box Office Collection Worldwide

Now, coming to Salaar’s global success, with the advance booking number and worldwide box office numbers, the Prabhas starrer has already managed to collect over Rs 400 crores, as reported in DNA.

With this, Prabhas has beaten Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to become the fastest movie to enter Rs 400 crore club. While Pathaan had earned Rs 400 crore on its fourth day, Jawan and Animal also took 4 days to enter Rs 400 crore club.

Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.