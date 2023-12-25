Home

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates: Prabhas Film Brings Christmas Joy to Theatres, Nears Rs 250 Crore Nett in India – Check Analysis After First Monday

Salaar: CeaseFire finished its first Monday fabulously. The Prabhas film fared well on the fifth day which was also the Christmas holiday. Here are the early estimates for the domestic Box Office collection.

Salaar first Monday Box Office early estimates

Salaar Box Office latest update: Salaar: CeaseFire is on an unstoppable run at the Box Office. The Prabhas starrer finished its first Monday on a fantastic note and collected in the range of Rs 30-35 crore nett. The film earned Rs 209.1 crore nett after its first weekend after registering an opening day of Rs 90.7 crore. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar held the biggest opening of the year, beating Prabhas‘ previous film Adipurush which opened at Rs 86.75 crore nett in India.

The collections on Monday dropped as compared to the weekend. However, the film almost remained steady on Christmas holiday. Salaar has now neared Rs 250 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. The film’s total after four days is expected to be around Rs 240-243 crore nett in India.

Check The 4-Day Box Office Breakup of Salaar: CeaseFire in India – nett collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 31.84 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 240.94 crore

Salaar has also scored the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 at the worldwide Box Office. After three days at the ticket window, it stood at Rs 402 crore gross and the Monday holiday numbers are expected to take it to a staggering figure at the worldwide Box Office. The film also surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the biggest opener of the year. It collected Rs 158.10 crore gross on its first day. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, it is also the fourth biggest Indian opener of all time at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The List of Top 5 Indian Openers at Worldwide Box Office – gross collection (sacnilk):

RRR: Rs 223 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 217 crore KGF 2: Rs 159 crore Salaar: Rs 158.10 crore Leo: Rs 142.70 crore

It will be interesting to see how Salaar now fares during its first week once the Christmas holiday is over and the working days begin. The Tuesday collection of the film in India will further determine where will it stand before entering its second weekend in style. What are your expectations with Salaar’s lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar!

