Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Collections Drop Drastically But Prabhas’ Film to Beat Saaho Today With Rs 300 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

Salaar: CeaseFire has reached Rs 300 crore at the Indian Box Office today. The film's collection after six days has crossed Rs 297 crore and it will soon beat Saaho.

Salaar box office collection update: Salaar is going to enter its second weekend at the Box Office and the film has already almost breached the Rs 300 crore mark. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it stands at Rs 297 crore after its five-day collection, ready to beat Saaho‘s Rs 310 crore.

Salaar: CeaseFire is expected to surpass the lifetime India collection of Saaho today – Thursday, making this the third highest-grossing film of Prabhas after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. The film is enjoying a good run at the Box Office – both domestically and worldwide. However, it will still have to take a big leap to surpass Baahubali‘s Rs 421 crore and become the second highest-grossing film for Prabhas in the country.

Check The 6-Day Box Office Breakup of Salaar in India – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 17 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 297.40 crore

Salaar has got no other film to compete at the Box Office except for the currently-running Dunki. Both films are enjoying their exclusive spaces at the ticket window and with the New Year’s holiday weekend ahead, one can expect them to achieve more milestones sooner than later.

The film has also neared the benchmark of Rs 500 crore worldwide. It will be the eighth Indian film to have gone past the mark at the global level and the third on Prabhas’ resume after the Baahubali series. Interestingly, Salaar is going to be the fifth film this year to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide Box Office after Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

The year 2023 has been the most fantastic year for the Indian Box Office in the longest time and Salaar: CeaseFire will be ending it on an impressive note now. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar!

