Salaar Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Starrer Creates Hysteria on Day 1, Overtakes Jawan’s Opening Record

Salaar Box Office Collection: Prabhas-starrer film created hysteria on day 1 of its release. The film globally earned Rs 178.7.

Salaar Box Office Collection

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire witnessed hysteria at the box office on day 1 of its release. Amidst massive excitement and anticipation for the movie, it emerged as the year’s biggest blockbuster, surpassing the first-day earnings of ‘Animal,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Pathaan’ respectively. The movie that features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran earned Rs 178.7 crore globally.

According to early estimates, the movie broke records at the domestic box office, raking in Rs 95 crore on its opening day. As per a report by India Today, the movie did well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions as it earned a total of 70 crore. The film has a total of 88.93 per cent occupancy in Telugu areas. Apart from AP and Telenganam the movie also performed well in Karnataka and Kerala where it minted Rs 12 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumarn’s post here:

As the film mints money at the box office, it is believed that Prashanth Neel-directorial Salaar collected more than SRK’s ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal‘ on its opening day. Meanwhile, the film Salaar is of two parts. While the first part is ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, while the second part is titled ‘Shouryaanga Parvam’.

Prabhas takes on the characters of Deva/Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu embodies Rajamannar, and Shruti Haasan assumes the role of Aadya in ‘Salaar.’ The movie, titled ‘Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire,’ hit theatres in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Salaar was one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas.

Prabhas-starrer witnessed a clash with SRK’s Dunki. While Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, Prashanth Neel’s film was released on December 22, 2023. Dunki featured SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Prabhas-starrer witnessed a clash with SRK's Dunki. While Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, Prashanth Neel's film was released on December 22, 2023. Dunki featured SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.