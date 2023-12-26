Home

Salaar Breaches Rs 250 Crore at Domestic Box Office, Creates History in Nizam With Distributor Share Collection – Check Detailed Analysis After Day 5

Salaar: CeaseFire is on a roll at the Southern Box Office. The Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer runs fabulously on Christmas Day and is creates a new record in Nizam for distributor share.

Salaar Box Office Distributor Share Update from Nizam market

Salaar Distributor Share Update: Salaar: CeaseFire seems to be gaining profits for everyone associated with the film. The Prabhas starrer was released this Friday to a blockbuster opening and now, after four days at the Box Office, the film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore nett in India. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it recorded a fantastic collection on the Christmas holiday, especially in its home ground – the Nizam market. The business in the Nizam area is so remarkable that Salaar has created a new record at the Box Office here.

As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Eeswari Rao among others, has recorded a Rs 50 crore share in Nizam. It is only the third film to achieve the feat for the distributors. Earlier, Baahubali and Baahubali 2 brought this kind of business to the distributors. Considering the pace at which Salaar is moving at the Box Office, it will soon reach the break-even point for the distributors in the market.

Check The Four-Day Box Office Breakup of Salaar: CeaseFire After Monday – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 45.8 crore

Total: Rs 254.9 crore

The report mentioned that Salaar recorded a share of Rs 9 crore on Monday alone while the combined share of the film in the AP-TG (Andhra Pradesh-Telangana) market is around Rs 108 crore plus. The film has to collect Rs 145 crore in the AP-TG area to reach its break-even target and Salaar is very well expected to go beyond this number in the coming days.

Check The Top Three Films With Highest Distributor Share in The Nizam Market:

Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 111.89 crore Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs 68 crore Salaar: CeaseFire – Rs 51 crore (running)

What is a Distributor Share?

The total collection of a film after calculating the total number of tickets sold is called ‘Gross Box Office Collection’. Once the entertainment tax is subtracted from the gross collection, you get the actual nett collection and the distributor share is what comes after.

A producer of the film usually sells the film to a distributor(s) across the country for either a lump sum amount or on a revenue-sharing basis. Now, the multiplexes and the single screens deduct their own percentage of share from the nett collection and this amount or share is the real earnings of a distributor and a producer. The share percentage has been divided across the country. While the multiplexes divide the share on a week-to-week basis, the single screen share is usually around 70 per cent. The highest distributor share from multiplexes comes in the first week.

Week 1: 50 per cent

Week 2: 42 per cent

Week 3: 37 per cent

After week 3: 30 per cent

A share amount is usually around 50 per cent of the nett Box Office collection.

Salaar has gained the maximum business from the Telugu-speaking states where it has also found the maximum number of screens as opposed to Dunki which found a bigger market in the North. Salaar has collected a total of Rs 163.1 crore from the Telugu states while its Hindi-dubbed version stands at around Rs 67.7 crore nett after four days. This is no mean feat and it will be interesting to see how the film goes on to perform in the weekdays now.

