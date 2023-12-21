Home

Salaar: CeaseFire Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Prabhas’ Film to Create Havoc With Rs 70 Crore Plus Opening But Can it Beat Adipurush? Check Detailed Analysis

Salaar: CeaseFire has performed fantastically in advance bookings and the opening day is expected to be bigger than your imagination. But, can Prabhas go beyond the opening of Adipurush?

Salaar: CeaseFire box office collection day 1 early estimates

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Salaar: CeaseFire is ready to take over the screens as the big Christmas release after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The Prabhas starrer is a mass actioner, quite in the league of the KGF series which was also directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is looking at creating massive Box Office records on its first day and breaking some old ones. However, will it be able to surpass Prabhas‘ previous big film Adipurush’s opening day at the Box Office? Here’s a detailed prediction of Salaar‘s Box Office collection day one.

Salaar has got many things in its favour. The film is releasing after a lot of buzz and multiple postponements. Prabhas’ fans are aware of how it’s an important film for his career after the massive failure of Adipurush which was tanked by bad reviews and terrible word-of-mouth. This is the first offering from Prashanth’s film book after the hysterical success of KGF 2 which swept away all the Box Office records and remains the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. There’s a goodwill attached to Prashant’s craft and he enjoys a huge following – the kind of audience which appreciates his style of cinema. Also, this is the only widely available option for lovers of action this holiday season.

Salaar: CeaseFire Advance Booking Report For Opening Day Box Office

The advance bookings for Salaar: CeaseFire as of 9:30 pm on Thursday stand at Rs 41.65 crore gross. The film has sold 19.58 lakh tickets in all the versions combined, reported the trade website sacnilk. The final bookings for the first day at the Box Office are expected to be in the range of Rs 45 crore. With spot bookings combined, the opening collection is very likely to emerge in the range of Rs 70 crore plus-minus. This would be a solid number for a film which has not found a remarkable audience in the north with Dunki leading that part of the market.

Can Salaar Beat Adipurush on Opening Day?

However, even though Salaar will find its place in the top 10 biggest Indian openers, it is difficult for it to beat the opening day numbers of Adipurush. The film was released earlier this year and opened at an unbelievable Rs 86.75 crore nett all over India. This was when it collected Rs 26.39 crore gross by selling 10.74 lakh tickets in advance sales, as reported by sacnilk. With a far more tremendous advance sales buzz for Salaar, the latter is expected to perform beyond imagination.

Friday is going to be challenging though. Dunki, which was released a day before Salaar, has got an upper hand with its positive reviews all over. If Salaar receives good word-of-mouth, the Saturday collections could very well be in the range of Rs 80-90 crore, and the first-weekend expectations will rise to Rs 300 crore. It will be interesting how the Salaar wave fights the Dunki frenzy at the Box Office. Time starts now!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar: CeaseFire! What are your expectations with its first day of business?

