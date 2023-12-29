Home

Salaar: CeaseFire Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas’ Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club, Becomes 7th Indian Film of 2023 to Cross The Benchmark – Check Full Analysis

Salaar: CeaseFire continues to perform well across the country and has entered the Rs 300 crore club in a week. The Prabhas-fronted film has also surpassed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Salaar box office update after a week - detailed collection report

Salaar box office update: Salaar: CeaseFire has completed a week at the Box Office. The Prabhas starrer has breached the benchmark of Rs 300 crore in India, making it the 7th Indian film this year to enter the club. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is a violent film with lots of melodrama and a larger-than-life screen presence from its actors. The film has now entered its second weekend and it will be interesting to see how it fares from here considering this is also the New Year holiday weekend.

Salaar‘s total collected after seven days stands at around Rs 309 crore nett in India, with Thursday collecting the lowest – in the range of Rs 13-15 crore nett. The film is expected to end its lifetime run at around Rs 450 crore nett in India. It seems difficult now but if it surpasses the Rs 500 crore mark, it will become Prabhas’ second film in the club after Baahubali 2.

Check The First-Week Box Office Breakup of Salaar: CeaseFire After 7 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.1 crore

Thursday: Rs 13.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 308.90 crore

Meanwhile, Salaar has also gone past Rs 500 crore worldwide, making it the third film for Prabhas in the club at the global level. Only the Baahubali series breached the club in the past from Prabhas’ resume with Baahubali: The Beginning collecting Rs 650 crore and Baahubali: The Conclusion earning a whopping Rs 1788.06 crore. It will be challenging for any film to move beyond this number at the Box Office in the longer run but Indian cinema has taken a big leap in 2023 with back-to-back blockbusters from all the industries.

Salaar: CeaseFire will continue to run in the cinemas, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki until Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter hits the screens on January 25 after Katrina Kaif-Vijay Setupathy’s Merry Christmas which is scheduled for release on January 12.

What are your expectations with Salaar‘s lifetime run in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar: CeaseFire!

