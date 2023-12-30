Home

Salaar: CeaseFire Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas’ Craze is Unstoppable, Prashanth Neel’s Film Crosses Rs 300-Crore Mark in India – Check Analysis!

Salaar: CeaseFire Box Office Collection Day 8: Salaar: Part One-Ceasefire, directed by Prabhas, opened to a strong start at the box office just before Christmas and continued to do so for the duration of the holiday weekend. It still made Rs 10 crore on Friday, even though its revenue fell to its lowest point on Thursday before the New Year holiday. Within eight days of its release, Salaar made Rs 318 crore at the Indian Box Office, according to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk.

With a global opening of Rs 158.10 crore, Salaar became the highest opening for an Indian film in 2023. The previous record was held by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which debuted in theatres on October 19 with Rs 142.70 crore.

The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Salaar: CeaseFire – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.6 crore

Thursday: Rs 12.1 crore

Week 1: Rs 308 crore

Friday: Rs 10.23 crore

Total: Rs 318.28 crore

The Prashanth Neel-directed film took in a total of Rs 176.52 crore on its first day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second, Rs 95.24 crore on its third, Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth, Rs 40.17 crore on its fifth, Rs 31.62 crore on its sixth, and Rs 20.78 crore on its seventh in terms of its worldwide collection.

Prabhas’ Salaar vs SRK’s Dunki Collections at Box Office

Now that both Dunki and Salaar have made their debuts in the second weekend, the competition between them has been more intense. Both of the major names have received some recognition, which has helped them maintain a steady performance at the Indian box office. Prabhas’ film has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan’s film which has earned about Rs 167 crore in India so far. Rajkumar Hirani’s venture has collected almost Rs 9 crore on its eighth day of sales.

Salaar, a retelling of Prashanth’s 2014 film Ugramm, tells the story of two childhood friends who turn against one other. In the movie, Prithviraj portrays Varadharaja Mannar while Prabhas plays Deva. The film, which is produced by Hombale Films, also has important parts from Madhu Guruswamy, Shruthi Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. There are 14 enormous sets in and around Ramoji Film City for the movie.

