Salaar: CeaseFire Gets A Certificate From Censor Board, Will This Help Dunki at Box Office?

Prabhas' starrer Salaar: Ceasefire becomes an A-rated movie as Censor Board passes it with the Adult certificate. Will this go on to help Shah Rukh Khan'd Dunki in the longer run at the Box Office. Here's the analysis.

Salaar run-time and Censor cerificate revealed

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office: Salaar: CeaseFire which is hitting the screens as the big Christmas release, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Prabhas starrer has become the third big commercial film of the year after Thank You For Coming and Oh My God to have received the ‘Adults Only’ rating from CBFC. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar has a recorded runtime of two hours and 55 minutes.

Salaar: CeaseFire to NOT Attract Family Audience to Theatres

Now, while this is exciting news for the fans, the A-rating might just help Dunki at the Box Office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is clashing with Salaar: CeaseFire on December 22 and has received a U/A certificate. Considering it’s holiday time and more families will head to theatres to enjoy the movies, Salaar might take a backseat in that front. However, it might also benefit from the fact that Salaar appeals to a niche section of the masses which enjoy action and violence on screen. The film is already targeting the South Indian audience to collect the major collections from the Telugu market.

Salaar: Ceasfire – Advance Booking is Strong

Salaar is releasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and its advance booking in the overseas market is pretty impressive. The trailer of the film promised a different world with melodrama, action, mystery and lots of violence. This is Prabhas’ first outing after the debacle of Adipurush and the film needs to work to re-establish his position as the legit Box Office superstar.

Dunki vs Salaar on Christmas this year

Meanwhile, for Shah Rukh Khan, it seems like a hattrick at the Box Office. Dunki is receiving positive reviews at the Box Office with the trailer and the fact that it is a light-hearted comedy drama might attract all age groups to the theatres, benefitting the film in the overall run. The goodwill of SRK is at its peak with the back-to-back successes of Pathaan and Jawan and now, Dunki is expected to take the same success forward. Add to it the 100 per cent success meter of director Rajkumar Hirani and you might just have a clean winner at the Box Office this Christmas.

What are your thoughts about Dunki vs Salaar at the Box Office?

