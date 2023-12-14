Home

Salaar: CeaseFire Has no Cameo From Yash, Producer Clarifies Rocky Bhai is NOT Entering Prabhas’ Universe

Rumours have been rife about Yash's special entry into Salaar: CeaseFire. However, the film's producer has now confirmed that there's no special cameo from the KGF actor and it's only about Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Yash in Salaar: Salaar: CeaseFire is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. And to make it bigger, the fans recently speculated about Yash‘s cameo in the film. The popular Kannada actor gained newfound popularity after the pan-India success of the KGF series. Now, when the same director who made the series – Prashanth Neel – decided to make Salaar with Prabhas, a section of the fans showed interest in Yash’s entry into the Salaar universe. It though seems that the rumours were only rumours.

In an interview now, Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur clarified that Yash has no place in Salaar and there’s no cameo from the actor in the film releasing this month. While speaking to India Today, the head of Hombale Films, the production banner behind both Salaar and KGF, said, “I think Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link (between KGF and Salaar). There’s no cameo in the movie (by Yash). So that is not true.”

What led to the speculation of Yash’s cameo in Salaar?

Earlier, Prashanth also highlighted that Salaar is a standalone film and has no link whatsoever with the KGF series. However, at an event recently, singer Theertha Subhash left fans scratching their heads when she said she was excited about ‘Yash Uncle’s cameo’ in the film. Later, in an official statement, she and her parents clarified that she had only assumed Yash’s presence in Salaar. “I have seen KGF many times. My father mentioned to me that the team of Salaar was the same ones, who made KGF. So, I assumed that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar,” she said in the statement.

All about the story of Salaar: CeaseFire

Salaar has been made in two parts with the first part releasing on December 22 worldwide as the big Christmas release. The Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is facing a Box Office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both films enjoy different sets of audiences and are expected to have cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar run by the Mannar family. Vardharaj Mannar, played by Prithviraj, is declared the new king of the city and his crown ceremony is poised to take place soon. However, enemies decide to overthrow him as the upcoming king and design a notorious plan to capture the empire. After learning the same, Vardharaj summons his old friend who had promised him ‘tu jab bulayega main auga’. The old friend, Deva, played by Prabhas, holds the strength of hundreds and believes in justice. Things change when he joins hands with Vardharaj after years to gain back control of the empire.

The film has created a lot of buzz among the audience and it will be interesting how things escalate at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar: CeaseFire!

