Salaar: CeaseFire HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Salaar: CeaseFire Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's mass actioner has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Salaar: CeaseFire Leaked Online: Prabhas’ mass actioner, Telugu film Salaar: CeaseFire is out for release today. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy and Jagapathi Babu among others, the Prashanth Neel directorial is all about the Indian Game of Thrones which is happening in the fictional city of Khansaar. The film boasts many larger-than-life action sequences and heavy dialogues, not to mention the bloodshed, making red the only colour you see in the dark narrative. Salaar Part I: CeaseFire was released on December 22, as the big Christmas film this weekend, directly facing a Box Office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which is an opposite film, boasting a light-hearted storyline, comedy and romance.

The story of Salaar is about two best friends – Deva and Vardha who will die for each other and when gets attacked, the other does everything in his power to protect him and to win his city back for him. This involves killing meaninglessly and showing off your strength – the ripped body and a fearless demeanour. Prabhas once again gets back to being the saviour of the world. He continues to be in the Baahubali mode and you are not looking anywhere else when he’s there, standing tall on the screen – the tallest of all others in the film. Salaar: CeaseFire also features Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Easwari Rao among others in the film. Despite its crazy buzz and hysterical advance booking, there’s sad news for the makers. Salaar has been leaked online in HD quality to download free on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Salaar: CeaseFire has been declared a mass entertainer appealing to the ardent fans of Prabhas. Friendship and bromance are the highlights of the film.

List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Salaar: CeaseFire Movie Has Been Leaked:

Salaar: CeaseFire movie has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix.

Salaar: CeaseFire Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Dunki, The Archies, Sam Bahadur, Animal, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

