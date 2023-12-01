Home

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire includes Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram in addition to Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on December 21 this year.

Salaar CeaseFire Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Gives a Glimpse Into the World of Violence and Gang Warfare

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Trailer: The trailer of the much-anticipated movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is finally out! Prashanth Neel’s first directorial venture after last year’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in significant parts. With an astounding 14 enormous sets built in and around Ramoji Film City, the movie promises to be grandiose like nothing you have ever seen on the big screen.

Prashanth Neel is set in the made-up kingdom of Khansaar, where Prince Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj) must defend his realm against an army under the command of a merciless king. Varadha is the target of various foes as well as the enigmatic monarch. However, Varadha is fortunate to have Deva (Prabhas), a faithful companion and defender who mercilessly dispatches an army of enemies to keep Varadha safe. The film’s opening exhibits the beginning of Deva and Varadha’s friendship and how alliances are betrayed in the name of power. Big revelations about Deva and Varadha’s relationship are hinted at, by the end of the 3-minute-long trailer.

WATCH Salaar Trailer (Hindi):

Prabhas went berserk soon after the trailer dropped on YouTube. His fans swamped the comment with heart-eyes and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wow, this trailer is amazing! I’m blown away by the visuals, the sound effects, the plot, and the cast. This movie looks like a masterpiece of action cinema. I’m so hyped for it. 🔥🔥🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “Prabhas Entry gives Ultimate Goosebumbs…..🔥 Prithviraj looks so Stunning…..😍 Next level trailer with superb BGM… (sic).” The third user wrote, “Bgm ❤ acting ❤ elevation ❤ fighting ❤ story ❤ cinematography ❤ voice ❤ costume ❤ place ❤ Teamwork ❤ (sic).”

The dynamic pair of Prashanth and KGF music director Ravi Basrur are reuniting with Salaar and how! Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada throughout India. On December 21, Salaar will be released in theatres, competing with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

