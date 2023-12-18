Home

Salaar Final Trailer Out 3 Days Before Release, Prabhas And Prithviraj Sukumaran Pack a Solid Punch Amid Goriness – Watch Video

The producers of Salaar: CeaseFire release the final trailer of the film three days before the release. The trailer suggests more violence, darkness and promises an emotional story of friendship.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in stills from Salaar: CeaseFire

Salaar Trailer 2 Review: The makers of Salaar on Monday released the final trailer of the film. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar in the lead, the film is only three days away from its big Christmas release and the final trailer only added more to the whole excitement. Hitting the final nail in the coffin, the makers marketed the film as the story of two best friends-turned-enemies in the backdrop of a fictional ancient city called ‘Khansaar’.

Salaar: Ceasefire final release trailer gave a glimpse of all the actors starring in part one of the series – from Prabhas, Prithvi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu to Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao among others. The new trailer provides a sneak peek into the action-filled world of the film where everything is gory and purpose-driven. The settings are dark with a hint of red, which signifies bloodshed in the scenes.

In a scene from the trailer, Prithviraj’s character describes Khansaar as an unpredictable city. He says, “Khansaar me calculator rakh kar kuch bhi calculate nahi kar sakte. Islye jo calculate nahi ho sake, aisa paagal laya hun (sic).”

Watch Salaar Release Trailer – Hindi Here:

The trailer promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller with scenes which definitely take you back to the whole KGF universe – also built by Prashant Neel. Salaar: CeaseFire has been promoted as the ‘biggest action phenomenon’ and has received an A certificate from the CBFC because of the action scenes. The advance booking of the film in India has begun on a fantastic note, with a neck-to-neck challenge to Dunki, its nemesis at the Box Office.

The film is looking stylish and bold. It will be interesting to see how this much action manages to attract the audience to theatres this weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar: CeaseFire! Did you like the new trailer though?

