Salaar Makers Breaks Silence on Box Office Clash With Dunki, Say ‘Don’t Want Things to be Ugly’

Salaar vs Dunki at Box Office: The Christmas Box Office in India is going to witness an unexpected clash this year. This is the clash that nobody saw coming until the announcements were made in September this year. Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire are releasing on the same day and the makers of both the films are pushing for a far play at the ticket window. In an interview now, the producer of the Prabhas starrer, Vijay Kiragandur spoke on the clash for the first time and talked about the strategy that they will be following to ensure more traction in the cinemas.

Vijay heads Hombale Films, the production banner supporting the Salaar series. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said they are talking to distributors across the world and trying for a 50-50 ratio between Salaar and Dunki. The producer stressed they don’t want things to get ugly, considering a new fan war has ensued on social media between SRK and Prabhas’ followers. “We don’t want things to be ugly. We are already having meetings with the exhibitors and distributors. When we have a solo release, the occupancy generally will be around 60-70%,” he said.

Dunki vs Salaar vs Aquaman vs The Lost Kindom at Christmas Box Office

While Dunki comes in theatres on December 21, Salaar is hitting a day later on December 22. Amid both the releases, Hollywood dramas ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Lost Kingdom’ are also trying to cash in on the holiday season with the release on the same day. Vijay mentioned all the movies and said, “Some screens will go to Aquaman but between Salaar and Dunki, we hope to get 50-50 screens in the best scenario. In such a scenario, if an occupancy of 90-100% is achieved, it’ll be a good result for both films.”

The producer highlighted their target is not to gain more screens but to increase occupancy in the allotted screens. “What we are planning is that we should get more occupancy, even if we get fewer screens than what we would have got if Salaar was a solo release,” he said.

Earlier in 2018, Hombale Films’ KGF Chapter 1 faced a Box Office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. This is like history almost repeating itself but only this time, the odds of Dunki‘s total failure like Zero don’t exist. Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, was initially set for release in September this year but the makers chose to postpone the release at the very last moment. While the decision came as a surprise for most people, Vijay revealed that it was taken out of astrological reasons. More on that in detail later!

