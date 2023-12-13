Home

Salaar Makers Rope in Visually-Impaired Singer, Indian Idol 14 Fame Menuka Poudel For a Song – Internet Hearts it!

Indian Idol 14 contestant Menuka Poudel will be featuring as a playback singer in the upcoming film Salaar: CeaseFire starring Prabhas. Check her excited post here.

Indian Idol 14: Visually Disabled Contestant Menuka Poudel To Perform As Playback Singer In Salaar Starring Prabhas

Indian Idol14: Menuka Poudel, a visuall- impaired contestant on Indian Idol, has been announced as a singer for one of the songs in the upcoming film Salaar, starring Prabhas. The recently released trailer for the movie has already generated excitement among fans, and this latest announcement was like a cherry on the top. The highly anticipated project will involve Menuka Poudel’s exceptional singing talent which is expected to bring a fresh and unique touch to the musical composition of Salaar: CeaseFire.

The Indian Idol contestant has been gaining attention with her beautiful voice in the current season of the reality show. In a recent episode, the show’s host Hussain Kuwajerwala proudly revealed that Menuka’s voice will be featured in the eagerly awaited project with Prabhas as the lead actor.

Take a look at Menuka Poudel’s Announcement Video Posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menuka Poudel (@menukapoudelofficial)

The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause from the Indian Idol judges, including Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. The playback singer expressed her happiness that Menuka Poudel had the opportunity to collaborate with big names in the film industry with Ravi Basrur and Prashanth Neel.

The singer recently shared the good news with her fans on social media handles. She further expressed her gratitude to the directors of the upcoming movie for giving her the chance. She also thanked the Indian Idol judges, Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal for their mentorship.

Fans Show Excitement Over Menuka’s Announcement for Featuring as a Playback Singer

Many became fans of Menuka’s voice after featuring in the Hindi reality show, Indian Idol. A section of fans couldn’t be more excited to see the vocalist featuring as a playback singer. A fan commented, “This is just a beginning. Can’t wait to hear songs that you gonna record for AR Rahman and such legends (sic).”

Another group of fans wished the singer and wrote, “You deserve it many more. Mother Saraswati, and may you have the abundant blessings of Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji’s forever with you (sic).”

The third user penned, “Dear Menuka, congratulations from the bottom of my heart! Of course, you were going to be invited to sing for a huge movie, your talent is once in a generation, if not once in a lifetime!! May Swami continue to walk with you and take you to rooms and beautiful places so the whole world can be blessed by your gift (sic).”

Prashanth-Basrur Collab For Upcoming Movie – Salaar

Salaar: CeaseFire marks the fourth collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Basrur, with the latter’s distinct thumping sound being a notable aspect of Neel’s previous works. Basrur’s soundtrack and songs have been effectively incorporated into all of Neel’s prior films. Alongside Prabhas, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. It is set to release on December 22 and will directly compete with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

