Salaar Makes History! Prabhas Starrer Cracks Top 5 Hindi Openings For South Indian Films

Prabhas-starrer Salaar made it to top 5 Hindi openings for south indian movies. The movie minted Rs 95 crore on day 1 of its opening.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire witnessed a grand opening on the first day of its release. The film which stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead role managed to earn Rs 95 crore on its day 1. While the Telugu opening is historical, the film has also made a promising start in Hindi, which will play a crucial role in determining its overall success in the long term. According to Sacnilk report, Salaar went on to have the fifth biggest opening in Hindi for a South Indian film.

The report by the website also claims that additionally, with Salaar, Prabhas has achieved the milestone of being the first actor to secure four ₹100+ crore openings at the Indian box office, following the success of Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Adipurush.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the portal tweeted, “South Indian films biggest openings of all-time in Hindi (dubbed) are 1. KGF 2 ₹53.95 crore, 2. Baahubali 2 ₹41 crore, 3. 2.0 ₹20.25 crore, 4. RRR ₹20.07 crore, 5. Salaar ₹15.75 crore.”

The Top 5 Southern Films with the Largest Openings in Hindi

The first position has been bagged by Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The movie which was released in 2022, is a Kannada period action film helmed and written by Prashanth Neel. After the film was released it garnered massive appreciation among fans and critics.

Number 2 is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 2017. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is an action-drama film which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju.

The third position is taken by the 2018 Tamil 3D science-fantasy action film 2.0 which is helmed by S Shankar. The film features Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Akshay Kumar and Maya Sundarakrishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On 4th stands SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Lastly, on number 5 is Prabhas’ Salaar, the film which was released on December 22, 2023, created hysteria among fans. The film features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and Ramachandra Raju.

