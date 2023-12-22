Home

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, Prabhas is joined by Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of the Prashanth Neel-directed movie. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over the weekend.

Salaar Movie Twitter Review: Prabhas Creates History With Massive Action, Fans Say 'Baahubali is Back' - Check Reactions

Salaar Twitter Review: Salaar Part 1: Cease Fire has hit the big screens today! Prabhas’ followers are eager to see their hero experience triumph following the ‘Adipurush’ fiasco. They also feel that ‘Salaar’ is the right movie for his action star. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy play pivotal parts in the action-drama. An astounding net collection of Rs 95 crores across all languages is predicted for all of India. Salaar is a 2 hours and 55 minutes long movie, which will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Salaar is ready to rule the box office and lay the stage for a streak of record-breaking success as excitement for the action-packed extravaganza grows. States such as Telangana have allowed the film’s crew to have 1 AM and 6 AM showings to fulfil the enormous demand, which has added to the excitement around the movie.

Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire began its first performance as early as one in the morning, and viewers are posting their thoughts about the movie. Social media fans are gushing over Prashant Neel’s directorial while applauding Prabhas for his performance on X (formerly known as Twitter). In a thorough analysis of Salaar, trade expert Manobala V extolled the virtues of Prabhas, Prashant, and even Prithviraj.

Salaar FIRST Official Review:

#Salaar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ SPECTACULAR ||#SalaarReview||#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. After securing… pic.twitter.com/eL9WK7JnIR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 21, 2023

Here are a few carefully chosen tweets from X that you should read before seeing Prabhas ‘Salaar’ since the reviews from reviewers and viewers have begun to surface.

Check Prabhas’ Salaar Movie Reviews:

#SalaarReview 1st Half – STORY Establishment

2nd Half – UNLIMITED Goosebumps stuff Massive COMEBACK #SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/TMIep6IfwR — . (@sujeev_Nani) December 21, 2023

#Salaar is a MONSTER action drama which will satisfy the thirst of action movie lovers The presence of Rebelstar #Prabhas is riveting, eye catchy & goosebumps after a long time his persona matched perfectly ✌️✌️✌️✌️ Spectacular Action episodes are purely… pic.twitter.com/D6wvD8gyb2 — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) December 21, 2023

The Action Sequence , Directions & Dialogue Delivers What’s Gonna Combination #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarReview Originally Mass ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍#Prabhas on fired with his Bahubali energy and makes the perfect #Salaar HONEST : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#BlockbusterSALAAR pic.twitter.com/r5syVOluWv — Baap Of Bollywood (@baapofbollywdd) December 21, 2023

Climax twist too too good Huge All time Blockbuster Loading Minimum 1000 cr Bomma #Prabhas anna #Salaar #SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/jrXoIlQ93l — S (@UrsShareef) December 22, 2023

The drought after bahubali 2 has ended for Prabhas fans … #Salaar #SalaarReview Prabhas on fire #PrashanthNeel delivered another hit. — Sishir Shantanu (@SishirShantanu) December 22, 2023

