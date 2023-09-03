Home

Entertainment

Salaar New Release Date Announcement Update: Prabhas’ Film Looking at November Release Now? Here’s What We Know

Salaar New Release Date Announcement Update: Prabhas’ Film Looking at November Release Now? Here’s What We Know

Salaar New Release Date Update: Prashanth Neel's massy actioner starring Prabhas might be eyeing November 2023 release. - Deets Inside

Salaar New Release Date Announcement Update: Prabhas' Film Looking at November Release Now? Here’s What We Know

Salaar New Release Date Announcement Update: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer release speculations generated a lot of hype among Prabhas fans. The actor has teamed up with KGF: Chapter – 1 and KGF: Chapter – 2 director Prashanth Neel for the gangster action-thriller. The pre-release posters of the film bring back the KGF files with glimpses of Kolar Gold Fields. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is expected to be a PAN (popular-across-nation) India massy actioner. The buzz around the movie was also strong as eagle-eye netizens claimed that the film might be a spin off to Yash starrer KGF franchise as part of Prashanth’s cinematic universe. However, the recent reports about the delay in Salaar release had disappointed cinephiles.

Trending Now

PRASHANTH NEEL LEAVING NO STONES UNTURNED WITH SALAAR; PART 1 – CEASEFIRE

Ever since the short teaser of Prashanth’s directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released, it ignited great anticipation among the masses. The filmmaker is leaving no stones unturned to deliver the best to the audience and is in no mood of hurry for its release. As per the source close to the project, “Director Prashanth Neel doesn’t want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the probability of film release is high in November. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film.”

You may like to read

While the release of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been eagerly looked up to by the masses, this news has indeed piqued it a notch higher as to see what Prashanth is about to come with this time. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest films that marks the first collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES