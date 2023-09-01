Home

Entertainment

Salaar New Release Date: Disappointed Fans React as Reports of Prabhas’ Massy Actioner Getting Postponed Go Viral

Salaar New Release Date: Disappointed Fans React as Reports of Prabhas’ Massy Actioner Getting Postponed Go Viral

Salaar New Release Date: Prabhas' fans are going bonkers ever since reports Prashanth Neel's massy actioner getting postponed went viral.

Salaar New Release Date: Disappointed Fans React as Reports of Prabhas' Massy Actioner Getting Postponed Go Viral

Salaar New Release Date: Salaar has been one of the most awaited films for Prabhas fans. The action-thriller has been speculated to be spin-off to KGF: Chapter 2. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his KGF franchise has this time teamed with Prabhas for his gangster actioner. The recently released teaser of Salaar is giving the same vibes as Kolar Gold Fields depicted in Yash starrer KGF series. As fans were excited about the film’s release multiple trade experts and portals have claimed about the delay in Salaar release. Earlier, Salaar was about to clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s bio-science film The Vaccine War. However, fans are shocked and appalled at the reports of the delay in the release date, although the makers have not confirmed the same.

Trending Now

SALAAR RELEASE DATE RUMOURED TO BE DELAYED

A Pinkvilla report claimed that “Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. Consequently, Prabhas, Prashant Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date. The distributors in the USA and India have also been notified about it, while the USA’s bookings will be canceled, and refunds will be issued. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon.” As per recent speculations by trade analysts and eagle-eye netizens, Salaar might now release either in December 2023 or January 2024.

You may like to read

ANGRY PRABHAS FANS REACT TO REPORTS ABOUT DELAY IN SALAAR RELEASE:

Dear Sir ! Postponed due to too much violence! pic.twitter.com/tatlOKQTeK — Di_Luois (@diluois) September 1, 2023

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others in crucial roles. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the main antagonist in the film.

For more updates on Salaar release date, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES