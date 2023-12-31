Home

Entertainment

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Angry Young Man’ Inspired Prabhas’ Character, Says Prashanth Neel

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Angry Young Man’ Inspired Prabhas’ Character, Says Prashanth Neel

The incredibly captivating and captivating story of friendship in Prashanth Neel directed Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is presently taking over movie theaters worldwide.

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Angry Young Man' Inspired Prabhas’ Character, Says Prashanth Neel

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, which stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumuran is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian film 2023. The actors received a ton of praise and affection for their performances in the action movie. KGF writer and director Prashanth Neel directed the grand actioner Salaar. The movie also starred Jagapati Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, the film’s director disclosed the true source of inspiration for his protagonist, a young man who is a lot like him and easily irritated.

Trending Now

Prashanth Neel talked about how Amitabh Bachchan inspired Salaar in an interview with Pinkvilla. The main character in the film is an angry young guy, like those portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in Salim-Javed films. He said, “Yes, I drew inspiration from that era for sure, but I also tend to write in a way where my hero has to be my biggest villain. I always make that a rule and then start writing. So probably that is how it reflects. At the time being, both the movies (KGF and Salaar), both the characters they have similarities that they turn out to be the biggest villains. They have to look like it at least (sic).”

You may like to read

The two leading actors played best of friends who turn into rivals in Salaar. Prashanth Neel has provided solid justification for his status as the greatest action director in Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. The filmmaker created the never-before-seen world of Khansaar, which is winning over the audience with its heartwarming tale of friendship and spectacular action scenes. Salaar was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22. Vijay Kiragandur produces it under the banner of Hombale Films.

Prabhas’s fans were so enthralled with the movie that the Telangana government approved cinema shows to start as early as one in the morning. In addition, the state government gave the movie’s producers permission to raise the admission prices. The movie became a global box office success and solidified its place in the Rs 500 crore club. The tremendous box office success of the movie is undoubtedly evidence of the anticipation surrounding Salaar Part 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.