Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire BTS: Prabhas as Protector, Kateramma Temple Fight Sequence, And Emotions, Fans Say ‘Magic Happened Here’ – WATCH

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire BTS: The viral clip provides a glimpse into the Prashanth Neel's film's production and the team's determination - WATCH!

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire BTS: The action thriller ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire,’ starring Prabhas, has garnered a lot of positive feedback from viewers, and it doesn’t seem like the frenzy for the movie will eventually wane. The public applauds the action scenes in the movie, even if the film is receiving great marks for its storyline, presentation, characters, and canvas that is being put up in the vast realm of Khansaar. Social media users are starting to share the behind-the-scenes video of the action scene. The movie contains action sequences that are all mass-produced, except the Prabhas-starring temple combat scene. Prashanth Neel’s sequence is a work of great admiration for elevating heroism to a new level.



Prabhas’ fan club shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) giving an insight into the making of the Salaar and the team’s efforts. They were in awe of the honesty and passion that went behind the making of the film.

Salaar’s Behind The Scenes – WATCH:

Social media users were taken by surprise by what went on behind Prabhas’ starrer. His fans and followers swamped the comment section with heart-eyes and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “This has to be one of the greatest behind-the-scenes clips EVER (sic).” Another user wrote, “One of the magical moments from #SalaarCeaseFire (sic).” The third user wrote, “Even I was also gone Ya….Ya…Ya..While watching this scene in theater.. (sic).”

Check Reactions:

‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire‘ is unstoppable at the box office as it set a new record by crossing Rs 500 crore at the global level. Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday shared a poster with a new update on the box office collection. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs.”

Helmed by ‘KGF 2’ director Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’ stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’, the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

