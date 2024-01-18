Home

Entertainment

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire OTT: When And Where to Watch Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Magnum Opus

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire OTT: When And Where to Watch Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Magnum Opus

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, the action-drama extravaganza directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF director, is almost ready for its OTT release.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire OTT: When And Where to Watch Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Magnum Opus

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire OTT: With much anticipation, Prashanth Neel’s most recent movie, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas, an Indian actor, made its big-screen premiere in December last year. Now, many are awaiting the movie’s OTT release so they may watch it whenever they want. Netflix will soon start streaming the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran magnum opus. The film is likely to start broadcast in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The streaming giant spent a record-breaking Rs 160 crore to get Salaar’s over-the-top rights. According to early rumours, the streaming platform had also obtained the rights for the translation into Hindi.

Trending Now

Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire OTT Details:

The people of Khansaar can begin their celebrations. Their Salaar has returned to his kingdom.👑#Salaar is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga pic.twitter.com/iSuNbKHjNv — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2024

You may like to read

The OTT platform for the Hindi version of the film has not yet been disclosed by the creators. Although Salaar‘s OTT release date has not yet been formally confirmed, there are several rumours that the movie may arrive on Netflix on Republic Day. The decision to delay the release of the Hindi version on platforms is unclear; it might be due to the Hindi rights being sold to another OTT platform or the Bollywood exhibitors’ insistence on a two-month gap between releases.

After Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush‘ failed at the box office, his fans turned to his most recent film, ‘Salaar,’ for comfort. The mass-action movie received overwhelmingly good reviews from fans. According to early estimates, the film broke the record for overseas box office earnings, grossing Rs 178.7 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is now having the fifth-biggest Hindi opening of any South Indian film.

The star-studded cast of Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1, which is directed by Prashant Neel, includes Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Eswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Prabhass, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapthi Babu, and Bobby Simha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.