Salaar: Prabhas’ Action-Thriller’s First Ticket Sold to THIS Director – Check Deets

Prabhas's highly anticipated film Salaar is all set to hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. The movie is expected to do big on the theater screens. Amid the buzz around the film, SS Rajamouli was the first one to buy the ticket of the film.

SS Rajamouli bought the first ticket of Prabhas' much anticipated film Salaar.

South’s most famous director, SS Rajamouli, is the first one to buy tickets for the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the makers of the film shared a picture of Rajamouli holding the ticket at an event held in Hyderabad. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In the picture shared on the micro-blogging site, the makers of the film and SS Rajamouli can be seen standing with the cast and crew of the film as they hold the huge ticket in his hand.

The photo also featured director Prashanth Neel and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sharing the picture, Homable Films, wrote, “Legendary Director @ssrajamouli garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam.”

In the picture, SS Rajamoulu can be seen smiling with the team of Salaar as the Baahubaali director donned a brown shirt. Prithviraj flashed a smile for the photo, looking dapper in a black shirt. Prabhas stood beside him, wearing a white V-neck shirt.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)



As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section as they poured their love and anticipation for the film. While one fan wrote, “Eagerly waiting to watch Salaar in theatres!” Another said, “The unconditional love & respect of @ssrajamouli for #Prabhas is priceless.”

Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj talked about the movie and said, “Prashanth Neel (the director) narrated the story to me when he was shooting for KGF 2. Not only was I flattered that he imagined me as Varadha, but it’s also one of the best scripts I’ve read in a while. I took a leap of faith and I believe it paid off because Prashanth is the kind of director who will change the whole shot if he believes your input is valuable. He made me feel like a collaborator… it’s the most joyous part of the film for me.”

Meanwhile, Salaar will witness a major clash as Prabhas-starrer with SRK’s Dunki. While Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023, Prabhas-starrer will hit the big screen on December 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, Salaar will witness a major clash as Prabhas-starrer with SRK's Dunki. While Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023, Prabhas-starrer will hit the big screen on December 22, 2023.