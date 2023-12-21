Home

Salaar Release And Review Highlights: Prabhas’ Film is Just Another KGF in Prashanth Neel’s World

Salaar: Part One—Ceasefire Highlights: Prabhas' film Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire narrates the tale of two childhood friends who turn into enemies. With releases in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22, the movie will compete with SRK's Dunki this weekend at the box office.

Salaar Release And Review LIVE Updates

Salaar Release Highlights: Salaar: Part One—Ceasefire centres on two friends, Deva and Vardha (played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively), who become bitter rivals and are based in the fictional city of Khansaar. Prashanth Neel’s directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The actioner is making a lot of noise because of its action-packed sequences. The film received an ‘A’ CBFC certificate. Recalling that the certification board had asked for certain scenes to be cut from the movie, the director decided against complying because it would have altered the entire experience for the audience.

Salaar: Part One—Ceasefire opens in theatres on December 22, and it’s sure to blow up the box office. With a staggering amount of advance bookings—6,78,292 seats sold—the movie has already brought in Rs 14.88 crore on its first day of release.

