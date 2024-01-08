Home

Salaar Success Party: From Prabhas to Prashanth Neel, Celebs Beam Bright at Blockbuster’s Bash

Mumbai: The resounding success of Salaar continues to echo at the box office, surpassing the remarkable milestone of Rs 700 crores in both domestic and international markets. To commemorate this achievement, the makers of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire orchestrated a celebratory event. Among the attendees were director Prashanth Neel, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the entire ensemble of the movie. Notable personalities like actor Prabhas, music composer Ravi Basrur, and distributor Anil Thadani graced the intimate gathering, making it a star-studded affair. Here are the glimpses from this bash captured in pictures. Trending Now

Salaar’s Success Bash – See Pics

#Salaar WW Box Office

#Prabhas ’ Salaar is racing towards ₹7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr club. Day 1 – ₹ 176.52 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 101.39 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 95.24 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 76.91 cr

Day 5 -… pic.twitter.com/2XPEPGQHWp — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 8, 2024



Salaar, which faced a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, witnessed a great performance at the box office. As per a statement, the film collected Rs 550 Cr Gross in India, 153 Cr Gross overseas and 703 crore Gross worldwide. The film’s total now stands at Rs 392.94 crore all-India (all languages). Speaking about the film’s success, Prabhas said, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar’s fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers.”

About his experience of working with Prabhas in Salaar, superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran told ANI, “Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person…He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now.”

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Salaar was released on December 22, 2023.

