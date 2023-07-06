Home

Salaar Teaser Review: Prabhas Goes ‘Rebel’ But Disappointed Fans Say ‘Looks Like KGF Remake’ – Check Reactions

Salaar Teaser Review: Prashanth Neel announces Salaar as a two-part franchise with the first named 'Ceasefire'. The teaser of the film is out and it shows Prabhas as the 'Rebel Star'.

Salaar teaser review (Photo: YouTube Video Screenshot)

Salaar Teaser Review: The teaser of Salaar has taken over social media and has also attracted all sorts of reactions from fans. The film stars Prabhas and introduces him as the ‘Rebel star Prabhas’ in the teaser. The one-minute 45 seconds video gives a tiny glimpse of the actor, not even revealing his face, while it promises a lot of action, mystery, and thriller.

Salaar teaser shows veteran actor Tinu Anand narrating the story of a place where he (Prabhas) lives. The film looks a lot similar to the KGF series and it’s almost nostalgic to see Prabhas being the saviour much like Rocky Bhai from the KGF universe. The most interesting revelation that the makers have made via the teaser is that even Salaar is going to be a two-part film.

Salaar Becomes Franchise

Prashant Neel, the director of both the KGF and the Salaar franchises has named the first part ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’. Apart from Prabhas, the teaser also gives a quick glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the villain in the film. However, Shruti Haasan, who is playing the lead alongside Prabhas, doesn’t find a space in the teaser.

Salaar Teaser Twitter Reactions

As soon as the teaser hit the screens at 5:12 am on Thursday, the fans trended ‘Disappointed’ on Twitter. Many fans didn’t seem impressed with the teaser of Salaar, especially because Prabhas couldn’t be seen in the video. Most of the posters of the film show the actor in his full-blown enraged avatar but the teaser didn’t show his face. One fan wrote, “To be Honest KGF 2 Teaser >>>> Salaar Teaser #SalaarTeaser Disappointed morning waste – ‘maza nahi aaya’ But hope trailer will be surprised #SalaarTeaser #Salaar #Disappointed #storm #Prabhas (sic).”

#SalaarTeaser fully disappointed hopes on trailer pic.twitter.com/yXghGPzGHe — Lover Leni Abbayi LLA (@KalipatnamS) July 6, 2023

Many PPL are disappointed with teaser movie rls time still 3 months na in August u my get full bangers wait for the blast but the quality of film looks 1000times>>>>> kgf (it’s it’s gud but) pic.twitter.com/WzEvgaoRp2 — Chaithanya JSPk (@SriFanOfPk1) July 6, 2023

Kabzaa Teaser >>> #SalaarTeaser Totally disappointed. Not even a proper glimpse of #Prabhas‘s face Prashant Neel overrated? pic.twitter.com/Qds3Aj4J3T — Mad Max (@madmAAx55) July 6, 2023

To be Honest

KGF 2 Teaser >>>> Salaar Teaser

#SalaarTeaser Disappointed pic.twitter.com/yLpHALalkV — JØ₭ɆⱤ (@jgmonsterjg) July 6, 2023

Another fan wrote, “Salaar Teaser is out For me it’s look like a Glimpse, it’s NOT Disappointed and at the same time it’s NOT Satisfied for me❤️ But 1 THING which made EXTREME SATISFIED because YES it is KGF UNIVERSE #Salaar #KGF (sic).”

Salaar Teaser is out

For me it’s look like a Glimpse, it’s NOT Disappointed and at the same time it’s NOT Satisfied for me❤️ But 1 THING which made EXTREME SATISFIED because YES it is KGF UNIVERSE#Salaar #KGF pic.twitter.com/4FgeJ8mofW — Jahirrr (@JH_Editz) July 6, 2023

Watch The Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar Here:

Salaar will be hitting the screens worldwide on September 28 in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Even though the makers haven’t officially announced it, the teaser gives ample hints of Salaar being a part of the KGF universe. This is going to be an important film for Prabhas after the debacle of Adipurush which was released to massive criticism earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on the Salaar teaser?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

