Home

Entertainment

Salaar to beat Rajinikanth’s 2.0, to Enter Rs 400 Crore Club in India Soon – Check Box Office Collection Day 19 Report

Salaar to beat Rajinikanth’s 2.0, to Enter Rs 400 Crore Club in India Soon – Check Box Office Collection Day 19 Report

Salaar Part I: CeaseFire continues with its fabulous run at the Box Office. The Prabhas starrer is going to complete 20 days at the ticket window and will soon dethrone Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Salaar to beat Rajinikanth's 2.0 at Indian Box Office

Salaar box office collection update: Salaar is going to complete 20 days at the Box Office. The Prabhas starrer is making waves at the ticket window all over the world but back home, it is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club. Salaar: CeaseFire is soon going to dethrone Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to become the fifth highest-grossing South film at the Indian Box Office and the top ninth overall. The S Shankar directorial collected Rs 407.05 crore in its lifetime run in India and Salaar is expected to surpass this figure by the end of its fourth weekend.

Trending Now

Check The Top 6 South Films at Indian Box Office – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Baahubali 2: Rs 1030.42 crore KGF 2: Rs 859.7 crore RRR: Rs 782.2 crore Baahubali: Rs 421 crore 2.0: Rs 407.05 crore Salaar: Rs 395.45 crore (running)

Salaar opened at a whopping Rs 90.7 crore, taking the biggest opening for any film in 2023. Despite its magnanimous success at the Box Office, it will not be able to beat KGF 2 which will continue to remain the biggest film by director Prashanth Neel. Salaar crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark by the end of its first week itself. However, the film’s performance slowed down after the first week. It will complete collecting another Rs 100 crore by the end of its 23-24th day at the Box Office.

You may like to read

Check The 19-Day Box Office Breakup of Salaar in India – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 90.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 56.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 62.05 crore

Monday: Rs 46.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 24.9 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.6 crore

Thursday: Rs 12.1 crore

Friday: Rs 9.62 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.1 crore

Monday: Rs 16.6 crore

Tuesday: Rs 6.45 crore

Wednesday: Rs 5.18 crore

Thursday: Rs 4.6 crore

Friday: Rs 3.65 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.05 crore

Monday: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 395.50 crore

Salaar will be Prabhas‘ third film to be entering the Rs 300 crore club after the Baahubali series. However, it will be interesting to see if it manages to surpass Baahubali: The Beginning or not. The first part of the series collected Rs 421 crore nett at the Indian Box Office and if Salaar manages to do that, it will become a huge achievement for the star himself – replacing his existing record with a new one.

What are your thoughts about Salaar dethroning Baahubali 1? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Salaar: CeaseFire!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.