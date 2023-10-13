Home

Salaar vs Dunki Box Office Clash: Is Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Getting Postponed? Prabhas’ Fans Think so – Check Reactions

Both Salaar and Dunki are scheduled to hit the screens as the big Christmas release this year. However, seems like the big Box Office clash will not take place afterall. Here's the latest update.

Salaar vs Dunki Box Office clash averted?

Salaar vs Dunki Box office update: The big Box Office clash between Salaar and Dunki might just be averted. As per the latest trade reports, the makers of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer are taking time to finish the post-production work which is likely to postpone the release date of the film. The official confirmation on the same is awaited but Prabhas‘ fans are already on cloud nine as these reports go viral.

Both Prabhas and SRK enjoy their own terrific set of fans and followers on social media. Ever since Hombale Films, the official producer of Salaar Part I: Ceasefire, announced that the film would be released on December 22, a new fan war ensued. Both sides of the fans have been keen on establishing how their film would eat the other one at the Box Office and emerge as the winner. If the clash gets postponed, the fans will definitely be relaxed and one film will be able to rule the cinema halls without eating into the other’s business.

When Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Dunki is not getting postponed

Earlier last month, SRK confirmed that his film will be hitting the screens as scheduled and it’s not being postponed. During an ‘Ask SRK’ session, when a fan asked him if the release date was fixed, he tweeted to respond: “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! (sic).” This confirmation was followed by the official announcement of Salaar’s new release date a few days later.

Both Dunki and Salaar have got big takers at the ticket window. While Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying an unbelievable run at the Box Office, it is important for Prabhas to deliver a grand hit after the failure of Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. Salaar is expected to re-establish his position as a legit crowd-puller at the Box Office. If the clash goes ahead as planned though, Dunki will rule the northern market while Salaar will enjoy its presence in the southern part of the country. As is, fans believe that it’s still a better idea for both films to avert the clash and enjoy free runs in separate windows.

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office clash averted – check fans’ reactions

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “A solo big release is almost confirmed for #Salaar Justifying the words ” Aayanaki against ga evadu raadu ” #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22nd #Salaar (sic).” Another fan said, “SRK – Dunki Has Dropped Out From The December Race !! All Clear ✅ #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22nd (sic).” Check more reactions here:

2023 will be remembered as the yr where Vijay vs Rajini ugly fanwars started and new rivalry with Prabhas vs SRK fans #Leo #Salaar #Dunki — Satvik (@SatvikV1) October 13, 2023

High chances of #Dunki getting postponed to avoid clash with #Salaar as a big event film like Dunki needs a solo release

Also #MerryChristmas #SamBahadur #Animal are big releases and they will still reserve some screens during #Christmas

Good decision#ShahRukhKhan#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/qLJkYtaU8E — Mr Filmy (@mrfilmymann) October 13, 2023

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a light-hearted film with a social message. Not much about the film is out yet except that it could be a story based on ‘donkey flight’ – a route used by illegal migrants to leave India and move to other countries like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, is another story of survival in coal mines. It is made along the same lines as KGF and is probably part of the KGF universe. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar and Dunki!

